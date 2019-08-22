Public Storage (PSA) Stock Price Rose While Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $773,010; Altavista Wealth Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $542,900; Valuation Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 452,351 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What To Do With The Public Storage’s Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 40,515 shares to 2,265 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.