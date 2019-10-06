Public Storage (PSA) Shares Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Holding; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Value Declined While Walthausen & Company Cut by $2.09 Million Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 697,469 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 110,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 155,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 51,039 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 22,175 shares to 170,715 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 27,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. Shares for $425,100 were bought by WELCH M SCOTT.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.13M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares to 148,643 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

