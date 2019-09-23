Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Position; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $30.90 Million

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $247.03. About 378,135 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 813,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.74 million, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 153,041 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). 407,644 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Advisory Research invested in 0.03% or 43,138 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 505,362 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,572 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). First Mercantile Trust reported 3,159 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 724,823 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity reported 10,636 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Com invested in 1.07% or 95,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 24,555 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 22,773 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.08% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Us Bank De reported 45,343 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% stake.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,348 shares to 65,105 shares, valued at $123.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,184 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares to 148,643 shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,172 shares, and cut its stake in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT).