Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Upped by $430,664 Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 29,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 43,140 shares to 17,314 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $490.40M for 23.49 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Storage Units Added for 21% Area Growth – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.