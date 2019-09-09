Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Decreased Position by $611,289 as Valuation Rose; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding Maintained by Muzinich & Company

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 377,824 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 2,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 44,919 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 47,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 831,527 shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $490.40 million for 23.49 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,568 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $176.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 899,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,541 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put).