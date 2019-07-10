Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Stake by $536,716; Dean Capital Management Boosted Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Position by $361,184; Market Valuation Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 280,813 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 2,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, down from 156,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $249.57. About 677,330 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,994 shares to 12,945 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 310,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $456.32 million for 23.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 21,616 shares to 12,385 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,380 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO).