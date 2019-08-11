Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Raised Its Position by $773,010 as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Its Holding

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 5,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 46,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 41,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,394 shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 27,902 shares to 28,650 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 31,430 shares to 258,120 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 500,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,297 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.