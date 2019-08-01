Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.75 Million; Iconiq Capital Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Reports put Facebook’s future spending on live sports licensing in the range of a few billion dollars; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 10/04/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 21,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $242.76. About 1.13M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate (JRO) by 51,210 shares to 315,042 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 33,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,017 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Corp (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Public Storage (PSA) Announces Tariq M. Shaukat to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage (PSA) CEO Joe Russell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Facebook Headed for Another Revenue Growth Slowdown? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc invested in 0.59% or 1.52M shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 275,293 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.09% or 9,177 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communications invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 570,428 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 67,578 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.05% or 125,900 shares in its portfolio. 504,627 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Orrstown Fincl Inc has 43 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd stated it has 2,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd reported 1.69 million shares stake. 38,102 were reported by Argent Tru Co. 5,147 were accumulated by Stonebridge Inc. Coastline Tru owns 20,665 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.