Public Storage (PSA) Share Price Rose While Scotia Capital Decreased by $1.56 Million Its Position; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $659,995

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 244,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 79.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 7,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 9,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $249.63. About 458,229 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 2,518 shares to 14,393 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74 million for 23.64 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Q1 FFO Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,922 shares to 669,811 shares, valued at $43.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS) by 760,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.