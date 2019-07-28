Public Storage (PSA) Position Maintained by Cohen & Steers Inc; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Target (TGT) Position by $360,400

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,017 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 33,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 161.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 3.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29B, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.43. About 941,715 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap And Inc (CII) by 38,300 shares to 116,215 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 23,446 shares to 131,687 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,745 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).