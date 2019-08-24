Public Storage (PSA) Position Held by Tobam; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Decreased Its Stake in Coca Cola (KO) by $51.55 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 31,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L

Tobam increased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 60,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 314,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.45 million, up from 253,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,728 shares to 7,408 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 457,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,332 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 66,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Regent Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 47,850 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 1,918 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 4.24 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com owns 170,857 shares. Bollard Gp reported 132,515 shares. 44,075 were reported by Callahan Ltd Company. 815,363 are owned by Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corp. Prospector Ptnrs Lc reported 0.67% stake. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.16% or 32,272 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited has 7,429 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,396 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) by 4,419 shares to 425,527 shares, valued at $12.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Limited by 1,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).