Public Storage (PSA) Market Value Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Upped Holding; Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding by $4.66 Million; Stock Value Declined

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $244.04. About 604,860 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 120,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, down from 149,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 777,159 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.63 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp invested in 42,581 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.28% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Com Of Vermont stated it has 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 598,234 shares. The Israel-based Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.43% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 65,715 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 152,604 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cetera Advisor Lc holds 1,260 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 39,269 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 3.06M shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,715 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 122,599 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 444,412 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $35.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).