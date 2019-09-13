Public Storage (PSA) Market Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Upped by $15.51 Million Its Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $1.23 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 43,696 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 1.44 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 65,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284.96 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $249.58. About 938,976 shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 83,446 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $674.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).