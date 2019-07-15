Public Storage (PSA) Holding Has Upped by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co; Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Holding by $4.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 232,805 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, up from 86,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $249.78. About 153,755 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 560,550 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $43.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,417 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partne.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset has invested 1.32% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Street owns 1.84 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 6,072 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 446,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 131,203 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 49,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.01% or 107,402 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 65,244 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd invested in 2.22 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. 61,754 were accumulated by Prtn Limited Liability Company. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 16,500 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 421 shares.