Public Storage (PSA) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Visa (V) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 69.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 6,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.94. About 1.49 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $247.5. About 63,784 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig accumulated 145,992 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 2,050 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability reported 10,093 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 416,863 shares. Essex Management Ltd Liability holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,925 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc owns 3.99M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,793 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 153,154 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 24,707 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 766 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,750 shares. Moreover, Element Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,941 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.64% or 281,502 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Square stock jumps 5% as analyst says the fall is over – MarketWatch” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares to 423 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage: A PSA For PSA – Strike While The Iron Is Hot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Self-Storage Industry Snapshot: Global Self Storage Offers Compelling Value At Current Pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.