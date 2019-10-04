Public Storage (PSA) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Boosted by $10.55 Million Its Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 38,736 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 40,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $245.86. About 781,238 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 79,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.94 million, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 231,445 shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $196.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,282 shares. Birinyi Associate owns 50,335 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. 261,306 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 667,990 were reported by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 900,904 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed owns 15.39 million shares. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Odey Asset Limited reported 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.16% stake. Kessler Inv Group Lc owns 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,579 shares. First Long Island Ltd reported 349,289 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 4.11% stake. South Dakota Inv Council owns 1.21 million shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 154,326 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited owns 11,767 shares.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.43 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 121,931 shares to 143,631 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,202 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).