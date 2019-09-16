Public Storage (PSA) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Its Stake by $74.29 Million as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $968,192

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 7,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 74,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 82,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.66 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 284.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 312,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 421,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.44 million, up from 109,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 363,407 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 900 shares to 912 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 332,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd Co stated it has 2,969 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Paloma Prns reported 134,647 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 59,119 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested in 4.31% or 187,315 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 16,495 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 149,431 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 2,162 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 2,192 shares. Ingalls And Snyder reported 0.09% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 670 shares. First Republic has 178,480 shares. Rothschild Corp Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,650 shares. 86,001 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,537 shares to 351,702 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,179 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).