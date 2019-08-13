Public Storage (PSA) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Portland General Elec (POR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Raised Its Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 300,176 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 126,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.39 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $258.28. About 717,693 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 134,000 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 235,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares to 415,303 shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,482 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).