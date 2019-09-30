Public Storage (PSA) Analysts See $2.74 EPS; Shorts at INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP (ITPOF) Lowered By 42.97%

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had a decrease of 42.97% in short interest. ITPOF’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.97% from 77,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 63 days are for INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s short sellers to cover ITPOF’s short positions. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report $2.74 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.48% from last quarter’s $2.7 EPS. PSA’s profit would be $478.40M giving it 22.45 P/E if the $2.74 EPS is correct. After having $2.64 EPS previously, Public Storage’s analysts see 3.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $246.1. About 284,660 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $774.37 million. It develops, makes, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes; flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The company has market cap of $42.97 billion. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. At September 30, 2017, we had interests in 2,374 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 157 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 220 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ??Shurgard?? brand.