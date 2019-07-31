Public Storage Com (PSA) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Lowered Stake

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 3.06M shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 12,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 13,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $243.1. About 916,063 shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.38M for 24.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). D E Shaw holds 0% or 555,799 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,086 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com owns 962,105 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc reported 41,060 shares stake. Raymond James Finance Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 22,651 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.20M shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 19,028 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 431,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,738 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 0.03% or 1.53M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pnc Ser has 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12,972 shares to 10,705 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM) by 183,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).