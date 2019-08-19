Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to pay $0.47 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at BUZZI UNICEM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (BZZUF) Lowered By 9.53%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) is expected to pay $0.47 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:PEG) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s current price of $58.10 translates into 0.81% yield. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.84 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program

BUZZI UNICEM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) had a decrease of 9.53% in short interest. BZZUF’s SI was 1.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.53% from 2.13 million shares previously. It closed at $20.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co reported 12,536 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 7,705 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 9,591 shares. Aviva Pcl has 190,856 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 63,945 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com has 5.44M shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Kistler accumulated 2,742 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Allstate Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 55,841 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Company reported 5,967 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,213 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Sun Life has 862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 12,888 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $29.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Among 8 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $63.19’s average target is 8.76% above currents $58.1 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 29. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PEG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $63 target.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity. Shares for $159 were bought by Chernick Rose M.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has market cap of $. It has activities primarily in Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

