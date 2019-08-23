Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to pay $0.47 on Sep 30, 2019; Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) is expected to pay $0.47 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:PEG) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s current price of $59.17 translates into 0.79% yield. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.64 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 71.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80 million shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 702,810 shares with $6.17M value, down from 2.50 million last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.07 billion valuation. It closed at $9.04 lastly. It is down 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES BUYS LONE STAR FORD; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Rev $42B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Motor Credit $Bmark 5Y Fxd/FRN; +150a/L Equiv; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 05/04/2018 – NARA: Archives Exhibit Honors Betty Ford; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD

Among 8 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $63.19’s average target is 6.79% above currents $59.17 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PEG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEG in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEG in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity. On Friday, March 29 Chernick Rose M bought $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 3 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 153,530 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 42.58 million shares. Montecito Bancshares And accumulated 9,471 shares. Wexford Lp reported 0.21% stake. 93,410 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 68,605 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 24,701 shares. Aperio Lc holds 490,835 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 176,273 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 23,603 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,665 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 206,171 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 4.11M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Group Inc invested in 179,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,956 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 628,539 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Sns Fin Group Limited Company invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ar Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 24,390 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 177,886 shares. 2,447 are owned by West Oak. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company invested in 269,045 shares. Asset One Com accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 175.45 million are owned by State Street. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 32.62M shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability owns 196,721 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 14,200 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 312,957 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 915,063 shares to 2.87M valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) stake by 560,610 shares and now owns 908,974 shares. Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 19.47% above currents $9.04 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. $103,200 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.