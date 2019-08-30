Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Stock Value Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $634,250; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $742,148

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 15,669 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 26,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.28 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 4,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,175 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 23,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 1.97M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,146 shares to 1,685 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 71,755 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 69,786 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Orrstown Finance invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bp Public Limited Com holds 76,000 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 1.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,846 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc. Truepoint holds 0.02% or 1,299 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt owns 230,152 shares. Barometer Capital Management invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 170 shares. Pinnacle Incorporated holds 41,751 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 192,780 shares.

Another recent and important Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp/Mi (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 62,550 shares to 376,961 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 18,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 24,258 shares. Wade G W reported 5,673 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Gam Holding Ag holds 6,510 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has 179,110 shares. Orrstown Financial has 1.36% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 8,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Stifel Financial holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 94,478 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc has 13,063 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Natixis reported 0.21% stake.