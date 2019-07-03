Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) EPS Estimated At $0.65; BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS ORDINARY SHARE (BMBRF) Shorts Up By 5.6%

BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:BMBRF) had an increase of 5.6% in short interest. BMBRF’s SI was 1.29M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.6% from 1.22 million shares previously. It closed at $13.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. PEG’s profit would be $330.66 million giving it 22.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s analysts see -39.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.01 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Another recent and important BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR (OTCMKTS:BMBRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “BIM Birlesik Magazalar A.S. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Power Has Agreed to Sell Its Interest in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal Plants – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Upgrades Exelon, Says It’s Otherwise Cautious On Energy Group – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. 52,407 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares with value of $2.85 million were sold by IZZO RALPH. 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares with value of $159 were bought by Chernick Rose M.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEG in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Thursday, January 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $52.5 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Lc has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Andra Ap reported 57,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6,184 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 490,835 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company has 490,817 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 2.09M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 5,200 shares. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Management has 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 662,048 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 54,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 124,183 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 74,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 19,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.