Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Both Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 60 5.25 504.55M 3.12 18.34 Eversource Energy 81 4.40 322.88M 3.39 22.40

Table 1 highlights Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 837,149,493.94% 11% 3.5% Eversource Energy 396,269,023.07% 9.4% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta means Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Eversource Energy has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eversource Energy are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eversource Energy.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Eversource Energy.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 4 2.80 Eversource Energy 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus price target of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is $65.2, with potential upside of 5.03%. Eversource Energy on the other hand boasts of a $83.6 consensus price target and a -2.19% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated appears more favorable than Eversource Energy, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares and 77.1% of Eversource Energy shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eversource Energy’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% Eversource Energy -0.73% 0.26% 6.65% 12.25% 26.94% 16.64%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Eversource Energy.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated beats Eversource Energy.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. It provides energy delivery services to approximately 3.7 million electric and natural gas customers. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.