Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD)

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 59 2.89 N/A 3.12 18.34 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 50 0.00 N/A 4.47 11.23

Demonstrates Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11% 3.5% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is $63.19, with potential upside of 8.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.18% 0.3% -0.12% 6.7% 4.89% 4.87%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.