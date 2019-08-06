Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Increased Its Position by $674,547 as Valuation Declined; Howard Capital Management Cut Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $302,967

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 11,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 48,807 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 37,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 2.28 million shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 32.58M shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,889 shares to 95,707 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa stated it has 2,132 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 57,802 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Management. 133,355 are owned by Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Group holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 338.51 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 195,958 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason reported 2,608 shares. Hendley & reported 47,725 shares. Zweig invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spinnaker holds 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 62,517 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc owns 21,657 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.12% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2.09 million shares. Intll accumulated 0.07% or 2.78M shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Spc Financial Incorporated invested in 6,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 560,356 shares. 58,075 were accumulated by John G Ullman And Associate Inc. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 491,629 shares. 246,825 are held by Tobam. Reaves W H And owns 984,539 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Wellington Llp invested in 0% or 209,814 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.45 million shares.