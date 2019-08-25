Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $674,547; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shares Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Its Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 11,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 48,807 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 37,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58M shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG)

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 127,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 178,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 564,941 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,520 shares to 207,258 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,479 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech & Management Communications owns 1,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 13,663 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co stated it has 131,432 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 192,258 shares. City Tru Fl reported 48,701 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 338,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors reported 668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 1.18% or 50,578 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.89 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 23,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 40.77 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hgk Asset reported 100,762 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Hl Finance Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Stock That Pays You Each Month – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML), Bausch Health (TSX:BHC), and Ceridian HCM (TSX:CDAY) Raced Ahead on the TSX Wednesday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Top Income Stock for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.