Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Valuation Rose While James Investment Research Cut Position by $1.38 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose While Verity & Verity Has Lifted Position

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 23,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,291 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, down from 153,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 666,800 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 3.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,434 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 192,101 shares. Nomura accumulated 271,444 shares. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 32,444 shares. Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 9.91 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 13.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport Com Ltd Liability Com owns 1.35 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.09M shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,777 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfmg Lc accumulated 9,673 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.81% or 13.57M shares. First Business Fin Serv accumulated 0.08% or 3,180 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.27M shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 15,425 shares to 18,590 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 11,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 52,407 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares with value of $2.85 million were sold by IZZO RALPH.