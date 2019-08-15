Public Sector Pension Investment Board Upped Moog (MOG.A) Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Sina (SINA) Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 28.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 91,025 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 407,062 shares with $24.11M value, up from 316,037 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 446,077 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 29.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 8,400 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 36,901 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 28,501 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 34,638 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Genesis Asset Managers Llp has 2.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 1.13M shares. Thomas White Interest Ltd holds 31,358 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology has 600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Symmetry Peak Limited Liability holds 3,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 200,000 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 407,062 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 79,672 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 42,015 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Sina (SINA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Sina (SINA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPS buys stake in TuSimple, testing self-driving trucks in Arizona – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 103.38% above currents $35.77 stock price. Sina had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 556,500 shares to 345,071 valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enova Intl Inc stake by 21,600 shares and now owns 31,506 shares. Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) was reduced too.