Public Sector Pension Investment Board Upped Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $534,300; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Valuation Declined, Sprott Has Boosted Stake by $471,450

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 38,314 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 212,648 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76 million, up from 203,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 952,013 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 700,306 shares to 697,727 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 6,450 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 191,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,961 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

