Public Sector Pension Investment Board Upped Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $330,000; Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 60.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 699,468 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 35,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 675,329 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, up from 640,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 2.17 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Philip Morris International’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,423 shares to 208,588 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 85,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,968 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp invested in 88,602 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And Comm holds 0.14% or 41,528 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Iowa-based At National Bank has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Int Sarl holds 41,282 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4.02M shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,138 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Co has 3,189 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 327,375 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.54% or 75,165 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,155 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept stated it has 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fil Limited invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lord Abbett & Limited Com reported 1.30 million shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Cap Corp owns 1.12% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 447,550 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hudock Grp Lc reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 70,732 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 44,347 shares in its portfolio. 495,779 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 6,715 were accumulated by Murphy Cap. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 55,517 shares. Swift Run Cap Lc invested in 30,280 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 315,434 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 63,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc holds 928,556 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.