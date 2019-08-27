Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Stake in Green Dot (GDOT) as Stock Declined; As Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Share Value Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) by 73.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 394,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,935 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 534,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 43,940 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 30,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 10,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 41,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 202,563 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 76,794 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Geode Ltd Company has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 297,783 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 139,935 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Gru has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 11,284 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 26,355 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.13% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,933 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 77,789 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 285,414 shares. 14,923 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Brandywine Mgmt Lc invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). D E Shaw Communications Inc holds 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 49,072 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $987,383 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was made by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400 on Friday, June 14. Dolan James J. had bought 4,000 shares worth $100,000. Bonvenuto David L bought $95,175 worth of stock.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hold by 337,989 shares to 657,262 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avrobio Inc by 161,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Underestimates TriState Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Launches Ridgecut Toughwear â€“ An Exclusive Line of Apparel and Accessories Designed to Endure the Elements – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Rolls Out Exclusive Ridgecut Clothing Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

