Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Duke Realty (DRE) Position; salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Had 27 Bullish Analysts

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 79.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 114,400 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 30,028 shares with $918,000 value, down from 144,428 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $11.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 1.02M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $178 target. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $122.58 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 95.59 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 5.69M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Lc Nj reported 1,667 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8.20M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 2,270 shares. Chemung Canal Communication invested 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 128,170 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plancorp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,452 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 618 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 2,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.06% or 943,253 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 4.53M shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,306 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Rafferty Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 82,785 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 344,091 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 137,973 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83,940 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 34,219 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.13% or 29,700 shares. Cibc World holds 47,571 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 71,178 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 13,581 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 58,157 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 2.17% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.20M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 17,300 shares to 359,288 valued at $68.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 21,753 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.