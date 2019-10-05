Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed By $5.89 Million Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stake; Last Week Centene (CNC) Analysts

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 54.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 255,900 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 210,731 shares with $5.01 million value, down from 466,631 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 479,860 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 47.65% above currents $43.57 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $62.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $69.0000 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. Shares for $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 342,900 shares. Regions has 8,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 13,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.06% or 4.69 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 7,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 650,924 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,247 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,811 shares. Cambridge owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,172 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,591 shares. York Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 530,126 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 7.19% above currents $23.63 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) earned “Overweight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $32.96M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.