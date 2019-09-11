Public Sector Pension Investment Board Stake In Hillenbrand (HI) Was Has Upped; Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 47,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 134,552 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 86,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.27 million shares traded or 83.27% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 58,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 519,708 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.08M, up from 461,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 113,441 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $272.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 132,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

