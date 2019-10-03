Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position by $695,400; Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Increased Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) as Market Value Rose

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.53. About 1.93 million shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 33,811 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 21,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 928,125 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46M and $117.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares to 243,046 shares, valued at $16.03B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU) by 23,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kj Harrison Prns accumulated 18,000 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & Communication invested in 0.41% or 7,558 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 40,610 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,909 were accumulated by Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Buckingham Asset Limited Co owns 2,527 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 57,059 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru holds 508 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.59% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 3,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.21% or 18,227 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inc invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 842 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 110,422 shares to 91,433 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 204,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,272 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).