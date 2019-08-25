Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised By $1.69 Million Its Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Holding; CURALEAF HLDGS COMMON SHARES (CURLF) Shorts Raised By 15.39%

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) stake by 167.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 65,000 shares as Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 103,850 shares with $2.79 million value, up from 38,850 last quarter. Electronics For Imaging Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question

CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. CURLF’s SI was 890,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 772,000 shares previously. With 742,800 avg volume, 1 days are for CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s short sellers to cover CURLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 258,789 shares traded. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations.

More notable recent Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Dive Into Curaleaf’s FDA Letter – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CURLF – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – CURLF – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Curaleaf’s CBD Debacle And A Lesson For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Weekly Wrap: CannTrust, Auxly, CuraLeaf, CBD – Midas Letter” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronics for Imaging has $44 highest and $37 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 9.55% above currents $36.97 stock price. Electronics for Imaging had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has 0.09% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 572,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 644,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth stated it has 100 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.81 million shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. 29,087 are owned by Citigroup. 30,337 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Element Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Pure stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Granite Investment Lc invested in 466,763 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Principal Inc holds 342,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street has 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 30,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).