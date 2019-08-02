Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised American Tower New (AMT) Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake by $181.50 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 36,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 22,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Int Sarl has 1.85% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 94,890 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 95,284 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,564 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,575 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 272,200 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). White Pine Capital Llc owns 20,211 shares. 2,704 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Lc. Shelton Mgmt holds 8,790 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc has invested 4.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,814 shares. Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 498,843 shares. Colony Gru Lc reported 0.16% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,927 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 39,300 shares to 129,799 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,037 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).