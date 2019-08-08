Public Sector Pension Investment Board Position in Western Digital (WDC) Cut as Stock Value Rose; As Atricure (ATRC) Valuation Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 219,155 shares traded or 27.56% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 18,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.22 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chefs’ Warehouse, SMART Global Holdings, and AtriCure Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticl (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15,946 shares to 20,271 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceutic by 440,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Thera.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank has 63,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 173,313 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.01% or 9,318 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 0% or 2,794 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 44,475 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 65 were reported by Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 475,542 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 13,036 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 914,307 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 2,242 are held by Prelude Mgmt Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 120,049 are held by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 0.02% or 771 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,697 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.47% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 829,656 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 55,400 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 135,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 253,651 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Verity Asset Inc owns 4,250 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 22,288 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 72,200 shares to 256,800 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Digital to Demonstrate Technologies That Are Architecting Data Infrastructure for the Zettabyte Age at Flash Memory Summit 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Digital Announces Technology Leadership Transition – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.