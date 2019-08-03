Public Sector Pension Investment Board Maintains Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Equinix (EQIX) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Raised Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 20,565 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 13,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested in 0.02% or 4,790 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amp Limited reported 101,701 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 143,357 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 131 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 456 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability reported 457,091 shares. Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1,127 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Co holds 4,412 shares. Ci Invests invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 49,443 shares to 31,535 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 110,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,238 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2.66 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,365 shares. 6,060 were reported by Fagan Associates. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,027 shares. 391,528 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 11,266 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 132 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 38,796 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares & Tru owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,916 are held by Albion Gru Ut. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,908 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 782,203 are owned by State Bank Of Mellon Corp.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,911 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).