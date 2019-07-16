Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Unisys (UIS) Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped By $2.20 Million Its Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Holding

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 2,206 shares as Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL)’s stock rose 2.98%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 31,716 shares with $31.60M value, up from 29,510 last quarter. Markel Corp Hldg Co now has $15.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $14.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1100. About 14,783 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Unisys Corp (UIS) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 34,600 shares as Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock declined 32.02%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 79,300 shares with $925,000 value, down from 113,900 last quarter. Unisys Corp now has $522.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 96,229 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Lc accumulated 65,495 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 94,699 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 14,460 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Millennium Limited Company holds 894,339 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) owns 3,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 101 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 802,347 shares. 21,405 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 32,180 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 19,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) stake by 40,600 shares to 878,619 valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 24,200 shares and now owns 60,177 shares. Tivity Health Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.83M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 32,710 shares to 32,319 valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 86,734 shares and now owns 488,340 shares. Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18,448 activity. On Tuesday, January 22 MARKEL STEVEN A sold $106,276 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7. Lewis Lemuel E had bought 100 shares worth $101,300 on Friday, March 15.