Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Position by $1.26 Million; Wbi Investments Decreased Its Brady (BRC) Position by $1.20 Million; Share Price Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 70.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,353 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 38,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.35 million shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 26,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 12,243 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568,000, down from 38,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 224,360 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 10,200 shares to 18,999 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 544,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $940,000 activity.

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brady (NYSE:BRC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.76M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.35M for 19.66 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.