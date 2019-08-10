Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Market Valuation Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.83 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 20,535 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 12,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 13,807 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 107,170 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Conning reported 6,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 94,621 were reported by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 2.82 million shares. Cambridge Rech has 13,431 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 923,634 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 5,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com reported 177,516 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.84% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $204.26 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 5,653 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 691,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,700 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Em Mkts Dm De (EDD).