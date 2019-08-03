Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Copart (CPRT) Holding By $378,000; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Sentiment Is 2.43

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 6,300 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 16,800 shares with $1.02M value, up from 10,500 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $17.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 68 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 28 sold and reduced their stock positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 93.65 million shares, down from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 42 New Position: 26.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 87,600 shares to 53,363 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 57,150 shares and now owns 96,049 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 14,934 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 23.03 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 22,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 723,430 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 11,657 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 703,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 16,100 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 69,950 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Interest Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). British Columbia reported 59,587 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 16,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5.96 million shares. Ra Capital Management Llc owns 8.66 million shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 498,415 shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.52% in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $337.56 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.