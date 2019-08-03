Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT); Watsco (WSO) Shareholder Regions Financial Upped Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 121.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 282,005 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 673.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 113,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 130,208 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65M, up from 16,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 216,865 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint boosts full-year guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Evolve ETFs CEO Lays Out The Bull Case For Investing In Esports, Cybersecurity – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York owns 31,296 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 49,935 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 5,441 shares. Blackrock holds 2.45M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 5,770 shares. 10,800 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 187,250 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Manchester Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 464 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 46,208 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 184,727 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 12,400 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,695 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 57,100 shares to 77,487 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 110,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 11,575 shares to 70,775 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).