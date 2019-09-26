Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Position in Travelers Companies (TRV); As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Its Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,282 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, up from 46,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 3.78 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 377,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.47 million, up from 365,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 316,755 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 47,026 shares to 929 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,050 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

