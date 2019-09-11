Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Trimmed by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stock Value Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $7.17 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 70,300 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 2.62M shares traded or 40.14% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 51,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 105,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 157,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.02. About 288,916 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 32,127 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 36,191 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Lc has invested 0.21% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 191,893 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 458,956 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Lc stated it has 392,844 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,434 shares. Clark Estates Inc holds 141,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Management accumulated 8,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 136,636 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co reported 37,795 shares.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $30.71M for 24.85 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,600 shares to 7,187 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited holds 73,010 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% stake. 190 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Cardinal Mgmt has 15,276 shares. 1,710 are owned by Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.06% stake. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 33 shares. Capital Glob Invsts owns 500,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 180,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Lp owns 46,894 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.31 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.46M for 34.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 52,050 shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $179.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 747,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).