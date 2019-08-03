Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Trimmed by $20.66 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $312,201 as Stock Value Rose

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 11,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 162,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 150,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 303,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 71,936 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 375,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44M shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 35,678 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

