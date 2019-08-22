Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Upped Stake in Pan American Silver (Call) (PAAS) as Market Valuation Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Stake by $363,258 as Share Price Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (PAAS) by 305.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18 million, up from 394,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 543,587 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 383,809 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Limited Liability Com owns 1,125 shares. Commerce Retail Bank owns 7,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bamco New York invested 1.7% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Private Na holds 0.12% or 8,692 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.11 million shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 781,881 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 12,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). C M Bidwell & Assocs invested 0.99% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 216,241 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 40,219 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 77,463 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 261,710 shares. Mariner Lc holds 7,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ron Baron Comments on SS&C Technologies Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Serious After-Movers That Will Light Tradersâ€™ Radar on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 244,580 shares to 323,718 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 98,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Pan American Silver – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is This The Number One Gold Play Of The Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PAAS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.